State finals boost burger sales in downtown Macon

At the Macon Centreplex, the best student athletes are battling it out in hopes of winning a state championship in basketball with their fans right behind them.

“We didn’t stop at the concession stand,” Jill Everett said. “We had a plan to come out to eat. We wanted a nice fun different meal out, something we don’t usually get.”

Everett and her family found their way to the Rookery to celebrate Thomasville winning the AA title.

They weren’t the only fans.

Rookery General Manager Matt Newton says they’re glad the tournament’s back in Macon.

“We have our banquet room open,” Newton said. “We’ve got some large parties in for the basketball tournament. It’s great to get this mid-week business.”

He says week days are usually a little slower, but events like this and the wrestling tournament earlier this year bring in lots of hungry athletes and fans.

“We definitely look forward to it, we mark it on our calendar every year,” Newton said. “It’s funny you see a lot of the same faces year after year. You see these kids go from freshmen in high school to seniors and that’s cool.”

