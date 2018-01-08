Police lights generic, file photo.

A man who ran across Interstate 75 following an argument was hit and killed by another vehicle, according to state patrol Trooper Michael Strickland at the Perry post.

He says two Advance Disposal workers were arguing in when one of them ran across the road and was hit by a 2000 Lincoln Town car.

This all happened around 2:15 p.m. Monday on I-75N near mile marker 150, near Byron.

All lanes have been reopened.

Charges are of DUI are pending against the Advance Disposal driver that was not killed, according to Strickland.

Strickland says names of all involved have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.



