State plans new lighting at Gray Bypass

New lighting could be headed to the Gray Bypass in Jones County.

State Department of Transportation officials are scheduled to meet with county officials to discuss their ideas about safety improvements for the bypass.

The 6-mile bypass between Highway 18 and Highway 22 opened in December.

Several serious accidents happened on the bypass within the first few weeks, and county officials asked the state for lighting, stop lights, signs and other safety measures.

County commissioners and state transportation officials are scheduled to meet in a 5 p.m. work session at the Jones County Government Center.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Butch Reece wrote that he expected the state's bypass plan to include new lighting at Greene Settlement Road, Monticello Highway and Eatonton Highway.

