State Rep. Peake steps down, medical cannabis loses its champion in capitol

The campaign signs are out and for the first time in over a decade, State Representative Allen Peake's name won't be on any of them.

"12 years just seemed like a good time to make that exit," said the Macon Republican.

In his time at the State House, Peake says he's worked on several major bills, including the merger of Macon and Bibb counties.

But the one he's most proud of?

"I tell ya, there's nothing that's really topped being involved with this medical cannabis legislation," said Peake.

His signature issue, Peake's been fighting to expand Georgian's access to medical cannabis since 2014.

We showed Peake a video of a story we did on CJ Harris, a Warner Robins high school football player who says medical cannabis provided by Peake helped control his chronic seizures.

"I started using it January of last year," said Harris. "I never had a seizure since."

Peake says after seeing that change, he knows supplying the treatment has "been worth every bit of risk."

And he says even though he'll be leaving the legislature at the end of the year, he's going to continue supplying people like CJ with the treatment they say they need.

"Until Georgia changes its law or I run out of money, we're going to be providing medicine for these families," said Peake.

And that's something CJ would appreciate.

"I don't know where my life would be right now if I wasn't on it," said Harris.

But largely thanks to Peake, he is. And soon, Harris will be headed to his dream college with a chance to play football there.

As for Peake, he says he's looking forward to supporting medical cannabis as a private citizen when his term expires.

He says a group of Republican lawmakers in the state house -- including Warner Robins Representative Heath Clark -- are ready to continue the fight at the capitol.

