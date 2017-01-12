WMAZ
State seeking death penalty against man accused of killing Peach deputies

District Attorney David Cooke announced Thursday that he's going to seek the death penalty against Ralph Stanley Elrod.

WMAZ 5:26 PM. EST January 12, 2017

The man accused of killing Peach County deputies Patrick Sondron and Daryl Smallwood will face the death penalty.

Macon Circuit District Attorney David Cooke held a news conference Thursday to say he's filed a notice asking for the ultimate punishment against Ralph Elrod.

He's accused of shooting the two deputies Nov.  6 during a shootout at his Byron home.

The deputies were responding to a reported neighborhood dispute.

Cooke says he calling for the death sentence so the family can have justice.

 

