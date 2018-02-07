Staying on Track: Living Life to the Fullest

A Warner Robins life coach says you can't be afraid to fail or to try new things if you want to achieve your goals.

After working long hours as a nurse, Jamie Polk's day is far from over.

"When I get off work, it's usually a mad rush to the daycare before it closes," she said.

By the time she brings 2-year-old Brannen to their home in Perry, her husband is usually running out of the door to work the night shift.

"I try to get dinner ready, then it's a series of as much playtime as we can get before bedtime," she said.

When little Brannen finally falls asleep, it's time for Jamie to begin her schoolwork.

She's enrolled in Georgia Southern University's Family Nurse Practitioner program.

When making her decision to go back to school, she knew it would take a lot of patience, persistence, and planning.

"I thought, the time is going to pass. He's young. It's going to be hard, but we can do it. Right now, he's not going to remember that Mommy had to do homework instead of play with him sometimes,” said Polk.

Life Coach Lattakka Salley from Warner Robins says we all get busy, but often, the biggest obstacle in our way is ourselves.

She says people are afraid to make changes to their lifestyle and don't make their goals a priority.

"They don't want to fail, but if you don't try, you don't know you can do it," said Salley..

She says people often approach her at the beginning of the year saying they want to live life to the fullest.

"They're stuck. Whether it is career, family, financially, they want to be free,” said Salley.

Salley says some will even begin to panic because they want to make a drastic change right away.

"I tell them to slow down," she said. "If they want to explore more, let's start with one trip. Let's not try to do the whole world at one time."

She says making those smaller goals is the key to reaching the big dream you have your sights set on.

She warns, though, that you must focus on your own goals and not compare yourself to others. She says that can be especially difficult if you spend a lot of time on social media.

"When you're running a race, stay in your own lane and focus on your own marathon," she advises.

To live your life to the fullest, Salley offers these five tips:

Don't be afraid to fail Branch out and try new things Don't let fears or reservations get in your way Know that it is okay to reach out for help Be willing to change or modify your goal based on your results or what is happening in your life

