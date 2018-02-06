Staying on Track: Setting diet and workout goals

Each morning this week, we’re helping you ‘Stay on Track’ with your 2018 goals.

Trying to lose weight is one of the most common resolutions people make, but struggling with self-control in the kitchen is often the downfall of those goals.

Like millions do at the first of every year, Brad Bryant hired a trainer and hit the gym to shed some extra pounds.

“He’s challenged me to do things I could’ve never done on my own,” said Bryant.

But several weeks into his fitness program, he learned the biggest challenge he would face was against self-control.

“I try to measure out the portion sizes,” said Bryant.

Staying on track with diet and nutrition can be tougher than a good workout.

“I used to eat so terribly. A lot of bread… I’d eat doughnuts for breakfast if I even had breakfast,” said Bryant.

With temptation all around, Bryant says staying committed to his new lifestyle takes focus.

“I said if I would do this [that] it would be all or nothing. I couldn’t just fall off the wagon,” said Bryant.

“It happens every year when we set New Year’s resolutions, so I’d like to suggest we just set goals,” said Navicent Health nutritionist Lisa Seneker.

She recommends writing those goals down, such as drinking at least half an ounce of water for each pound you weigh.

If you weigh 150 pounds, your goal would be about 75 ounces a day, which is a little more than half a gallon.

Another goal would be going with a buddy to the gym. Research from the Journal of Social Sciences found people exercise longer and more frequently when they went with a partner.

“Little by little, make changes otherwise you’re not going to do it,” said Seneker.

And always remember the reason why you started.

“It’s for my kids. I have a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old. I want to be around for them,” said Bryant.

Seneker says if you don’t see the weigh on the scale change immediately – don’t give up. Making small changes over time will help you lose the weight and keep it off in the long run.

