Staying Unseasonably Warm

80s continue throughout the weekend and into the start of next week, until a cold front pushes through by mid week, cooling us down quite a bit! Don't forget to set clocks back an hour tomorrow night!

Tonight... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday... Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday Night (Fall Back One Hour)... Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.



Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.



Monday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.



Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.



Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.



Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV