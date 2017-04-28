Still no leads in 2013 Jones County hit and run

Dozens of cold cases remain unsolved across Central Georgia. One of them, a 2013 "hit and run" vehicular homicide in Jones County.

Chelsea Beimfohr began digging deeper into the case of 28-year-old Marquis DeShawn Lawson.

In July of 2013, Lawson's body was found in a ditch off Wheeler Road. Investigators say it appears he was struck by a large vehicle, but nearly 4 years later, they still have no leads.

Lawson's mother, Vickie Greene, says she has spent every minute since her son died searching for answers.

"Out of all the people we buried down here, Marquis is the only one that we don't have closure with," says Greene as she stares at her son's grave.

According to Greene, 4 years ago on a hot July evening, Marquis left their house on Wheeler Road and started walking down the street. That was the last time she ever saw him alive.

Jones County Criminal Investigator, Earl Humphries, says it appears Marquis was struck by a large vehicle.

"The person who struck Marquis was driving a large, jacked-up, heavy truck or heavy vehicle or some type of utility type vehicle," says Humphries.

According to Humphries, 3 neighbors all reported seeing some type of large, white truck on Wheeler Road the night Marquis was struck.

And Greene recalls seeing a similar vehicle, too.

"It pulled in my driveway that night and I was standing there with a friend. He said 'Vickie, do you know who that is?' I said no. It was two females in the truck," says Greene.

Greene says she gave this information to investigators, but Humphries didn't recall hearing about the two women in the driveway.

He insists that any information Greene offered has been thoroughly investigated.

"The information that mom gave us was checked out thoroughly and vetted and there was nothing to that, she just kept hammering on and on about it. There was nothing there, so we moved on," says Humphries.

But Greene thinks investigators should check again.

She says a woman approached her and said she was riding in the large, white vehicle that pulled into Greene's driveway on the night Marquis was killed.

But the woman never said they were the ones that hit Marquis.

"I believe it was an accident. I really believe it was an accident," says Greene.

"Time is of the essence. It's an issue. The older this case gets, the more people's memories fade," says Humphries.

But as memories fade, Greene's hope for the truth does not.

Humphries says he received "hardly any" tips on this case in the last 4 years.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to who killed Marquis Lawson.

If you have any information on this case you can call the Jones County Sheriff's Office at 478-986-3489.