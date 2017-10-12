Stolen vehicle recovered, Logan Nettles still a wanted man

Bibb County deputies say they've recovered a stolen vehicle that was taken from a Macon gas station Sunday.

But they haven't found a man they believe could be connected in the theft.

Logan Nettles, 19, is still a wanted man suspected of theft by taking auto, according to Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard.

The Ford Explorer was taken from Sunoco gas station on Eisenhower Parkway, according to the sheriff's office. It was recovered Wednesday in Macon in an alley at Third Street Lane and Edgewood Avenue, Howard said.

Nettles is one of the men questioned after 16-year-old Chase Gillis was shot dead at Nettles' Lizella home in July.

Gillis reportedly showed up at the house at 156 Briar Creek Trail looking to trade a Glock pistol for an AR-15.

Nettles was in the home with a third man, 23-year-old David Billingsley.

Billingsley is the one who reportedly shot the teen alleging it was in self defense after Gillis held a gun to his head, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report.

No one has been charged in Gillis's death.

Five days after the homicide, deputies were back at the home. This time it was for a domestic disturbance between Nettles and his father, Clint Nettles.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report, Clint Nettles and his son got into a fight after the 19-year-old took his father's cell phone, cigarettes, and lighter.

The incident report states Logan Nettles hit his father upside the head a couple of times with a gun causing him to bleed and bruise and telling him, "Next time, I will kill you."

SPECIAL REPORT: A Troubled Home: How escalating problems turned deadly in a Macon neighborhood

Three months after he was arrested for allegedly beating his father, Logan Nettles was released from Bibb County jail on $8,450 bond.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

