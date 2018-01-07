Stores plan extended hours if UGA wins national championship

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

If UGA wins the National College Football Championship on Monday, fans won’t have to wait long to get their official championship gear.

Pending a Bulldogs win, DICK’S Sporting Goods and Academy Sports + Outdoors will extend select store hours immediately following the game on Monday, Jan. 8 to offer an assortment of championship gear, including the official locker room t-shirt and hat.

Here’s a list of Academy Sports and DICK’s locations in Central Ga.:

Academy Sports in Macon

1689 Eisenhower Parkway

Academy Sports in Warner Robins

2907 Watson Blvd.

DICK’s in Macon

Shoppes at River Crossing

5080 Riverside Dr.

The game will air on ESPN at 8 p.m.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV