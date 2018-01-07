WMAZ
Stores plan extended hours if UGA wins national championship

If UGA wins the National College Football Championship on Monday, fans won’t have to wait long to get their official championship gear.

Pending a Bulldogs win, DICK’S Sporting Goods and Academy Sports + Outdoors will extend select store hours immediately following the game on Monday, Jan. 8 to offer an assortment of championship gear, including the official locker room t-shirt and hat.

Here’s a list of Academy Sports and DICK’s locations in Central Ga.:

Academy Sports in Macon
1689 Eisenhower Parkway 

Academy Sports in Warner Robins
2907 Watson Blvd.

DICK’s in Macon
Shoppes at River Crossing
5080 Riverside Dr.

The game will air on ESPN at 8 p.m.

