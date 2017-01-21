Homeowners in Kathleen discuss damage

Damaged chicken coop in Kathleen

Kathleen in Houston County was hit with the first wave of the weekend's severe weather and WMAZ spoke with a few homeowners who had damage to their property.

Aaron Hamilton and his family live in Kathleen and were at Middle Georgia State University while the worst of the storm was hitting their home.

“Just knew something was kind of eerie, we heard the sirens going off, a lot of hard rain, thunder and lightning. We were kind of concerned about what could be going on on the outside,” said Hamilton.

When they came back to their home of seven years, they saw the large tree that luckily fell away from their home and into the street.

“Nobody got hurt. That's the most important part. You know we're glad that nobody got hurt during the storm and of course if that tree of that size had fallen on our house it could have done some severe damage,” Hamilton said.

The family also said a neighbor anonymously cleared the branches from the road before they got home.

They weren't the only ones who saw damage.

A home in Hunt's Landing had a tree fall on the garage, but the homeowner said no one was hurt and she did not notice any damage inside.

And at a farm in Kathleen, several trees came down and pieces of the roof fell off an old chicken coop.





Power lines were blown into trees and were still sparking and smoking.

But once again, no one was injured.

The couple at the farmhouse said they did not hear anything but rain and nothing like this had happened there before Saturday.

