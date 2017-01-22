Storm destroys trailers at Putnam County park

A possible tornado caused damage at a Putnam County park, including flipping a trailer on its side.

People in Oconee Springs Park say the storm hit around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Debbie Allgood has a trailer in the park, and she says she lost everything.

“It actually picked our camper up in the air and just shook it around and then slammed it down on the ground,” said Allgood.

She says within a matter of seconds, the storm left her trailer a total loss.

“When I got here, it was even worse than I thought,” said Allgood.

She says she planned for a weekend at the lake in her trailer with her grandkids until mother nature stepped in.

“All of the furniture is thrown to one side in the bedroom. I couldn’t really see in there but we had a TV and it’s shattered,” said Allgood.

She says her grandkids stayed home due to the weather. She was at her primary home in Monroe.

“Had we been in there, I don’t even know if we'd be here today actually,” said Allgood.

However, unlike Allgood, Lonnie Campbell says he was in his trailer when the storm hit.

“It picked it up three times. It picked the trailer up three times and slammed it back down,” said Campbell.

He says through his window, he watched the damage to the rest of the park.

“Things flying. It looked like toothpicks being torn apart,” said Campbell.

When the storm was over, Campbell says he left his camper to see damage around the park.

“The playground... two cabins... are torn completely up. No pavilion anymore, several campers are total loss,” said Campbell.

However, despite the destruction Campbell, says no one was injured. Both he and Allgood call that a blessing.

“But you know things are replaceable. People [are] not so we can get it cleaned up and start over,” said Allgood.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says this was the only area where there was structural damage, but he says the damage in the park was severe.

