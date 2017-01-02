Storm leaves Dublin with some flooding

DUBLIN, GA.-- - Severe weather effected parts of Lauren's County Monday. Thankfully the tornado warning has passed but it did leave some areas flooded.

Water and lots of it was left behind by Monday's storm in Laurens County after a tornado warning. It is something Lauren's County E.M.A. Director, Don Bryant, says they did not expect.

"We had such a beautiful wedding pattern during the Christmas season. Then the New Year is kind of completely opposite,” says Bryant.

He says it is some much needed rain although the heavy downpour did cause some trouble on the roadways.

"We began to have some wreck reports come in especially off the interstate,” explains Bryant.

The heavy rain that fell throughout the day left some people in the area with flooded yards.

"Due to the rain and the time frame in which it fell we do have some yards that have standing water in it. We have some houses that are concerned if we continue to have heavy rain throughout the night that we might have issues with flooding water that gets into the houses,” says Bryant.

Many viewers living in the Laurens County area sent us their storm videos of the rain coming down hard. But Bryant says Laurens County is not out of the clear just yet.

"As more rain moves in if they don't have to get out on the roads they need to stay home tonight. It'd be a good night to stay away from the roads unless you absolutely have to be on them because if that heavy rain comes in we'll definitely have ponds on the roadways. The saying is turn around don't drown,” advises Bryant.

He says the 911 system alerted people in the area of the tornado warning Monday. But he says there were no evacuations especially because school was not in session.