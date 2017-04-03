Gordon -- Tenille Scroggins

Monday afternoon's severe weather toppled the steeple at a Warner Robins church.

It happened around 2 p.m. at Christ Church on Moody Road. The falling steeple also reportedly damaged the church's canopy.

No injuries were reported.

HOUSTON COUNTY: A caller reported four trees down on house on Constance Court. Roof blown off of a camper.

BIBB COUNTY: The storm apparently destroyed a home on McArrell Drive, off Highway 247 in south Bibb.

MONROE: VIewers reported serious damage on Calloway Road and Gose Road near Smarr, with trees on a house and trees snapped

WiLKINSON: EMA director Gary Brown reports several trees down in Gordon, and one of them caused damage to a building in downtown Gordon.

Your Photos: Central Georgia Storm Damage





BALDWIN COUNTY: Viewers reported trees down on homes on Honey Suckle Road in Lake Sinclair. A caller’s reported a picnic table in the lake, neighbor’s trampoline is down the road. Power lines and trees are down on Highway 212 near the Jet Foods gas station. Hwy 212 where it intersects with Little Road is closed due to downed trees, according to the fire chief.

WILCOX: The Sheriff’s department says they are ipening up five shelters. They will keep them open for the duration of the storms.

They are: Abbeville: Wilcox County courthouse, 123 Park Ave;

Rochelle city hall, Rochelle;

410 stephens street, Rochelle;

First Baptist church, Rochelle, 701 Gordon St.

Pitts Community Center, South Street

© 2017 WMAZ-TV