Storms cause damage at the intersection of Highway 129 and Liberty Church Rd. in Macon

A few trees came down at the intersection of Highway 129 and Liberty Church Road after some storms hit Macon on Thursday.

Several trees came down with one crashing down on a shed below. The tree that hit the shed also dragged a few power lines down with it.

Some business owners who work across from the damage say their power went out during the storms.

So far, this is the only damage reported in this area.

