Storms in Houston County cause three-car accident, power outages

Courtesy of Justin Morgan

A person was injured after a three-car accident in Houston Lake Woods off Highway 127 Sunday evening.

A local storm report from the National Weather Service says the injury was caused when a tree was blown over the road and three cars collided. The injury was minor.

Georgia Power’s website also shows there’s an outage in the areas around Perry affecting around 1,300 people total.

Power lines are also reported down in Henderson at the intersection of Hwy 41 and Hwy 26.

