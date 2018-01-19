Straight from the Heart: Volunteers to transform veteran housing

(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

Home Port is hosting a volunteer work day to help veterans in need on Saturday.

Home Port is the former Villager Lodge Hotel which is in the process of being converted into transitional housing for homeless veterans.

All those renovations take a lot of work and that's where the community comes in.

You can help with things like clearing out old furniture, pulling up old carpet, painting walls, plumbing and electrical work.

If you want to help out, the volunteer day is Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and you can drop by any time during that time frame. Lunch will be provided.

Home Port is located at 5009 Harrison Road in Macon.

