Strangers have 'sleepover' night before Women's March

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Women's March is set to be a star-studded event with celebrities including Janelle Monae, Scarlett Johansson and Ashley Judd. Activists Angela Davis, Michael Moore and Gloria Steinham are also expected to speak.



Friday night, women from all over the country are headed to D.C. and some are spending the evening with a few like-minded strangers.

City Fitness Gym on Connecticut Avenue NW is where a ‘Big Girls Sleepover’ is being held for about 25 women strangers, all different ages.



They'll have to take turns using the bathroom. Still City Fitness owner Dega Schembri couldn't be more excited.

She decided two weeks ago to open her doors and house those planning to go to the Women's March on Saturday. That's when she says the donations of pillows and sleeping bags started rolling in.

"I think the message that I want to get across is that we are unified as a group to stand up to this administration that has shown repeated situations of disrespect towards women,” said Schembri.

That's why three friends say they drove in from North Carolina.

"To be united and hear our voice and hopefully Trump will take notice,” said Rosalie Clark. She found the City Fitness Gym space and says this will be her first protest in D.C.

Some of the people sleeping on mats Friday night said they’re ‘women of the 60s’ and that they’ll march for Saturday, is exactly what they marched for several decades ago.



One of the women from North Carolina told WUSA9, she’s marching for her daughter.

“I think a lot of younger girls forget the things that the older women have gone through and we just don't want to go backwards,” said Darlene Klein. “…we didn't' even have sports in high school when I was growing up, so my girls have a whole different world but they kind of take it for granted, that's just the way it is and they never dreamed that they could lose those rights,” Klein added.

Dominique Duval-Diop dropped by the gym with her daughters. She won’t be sleeping over but says she will be meeting with the group Saturday morning.

The D.C. mother said the march will be a life lesson she's excited to share with her daughters.

“That we care for each other, that we help each other and that's at the heart of the American culture,” said Duval-Diop.



City Fitness Gym will also be a gathering spot at 8 a.m. Saturday morning for anyone who wants to head to the march with a group.



The women are marching for various issues ranging from healthcare to housing and equality.

