Stratford Academy celebrates visual arts

Stratford Academy brought color to its campus this weekend with the second annual Celebrating Art Festival.

The celebration runs through Wednesday, and displays art from over 50 different artists.

Glass blowing demonstrations, workshops, and even a glass pumpkin patch decorate the event.

Kathleen Medlin, the liason for Celebrating Art, says this event helps paint new pictures for students and the community.

“We feel like the most well-rounded students and community members are immersed in the arts, so this is a fun way for us to do something that is a community event that celebrates the visual arts,” said Medlin.

