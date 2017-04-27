Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon

Slight risk for severe storms on Thursday, April 27, 2017

A weakening cold front will move through the area as we head through the afternoon. With temperatures in the 80s and high humidity in place, the ingredients are coming together for the potential of a few strong to severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Norman, OK has placed all of Middle Georgia under a slight risk for severe storms. This is the second risk category out of five ( five-highest threat). The threats associated with any storms today will be strong, damaging winds, a weak tornado, and small hail. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are also likely with most storms.

Showers and storms should start west of I-75 around lunch time and continue to move east through the evening. Locations east of I-75 should expect to see storms anytime after 2pm. The threat for severe weather should subside by midnight.

