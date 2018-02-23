Student detained after making threat against Twiggs Co. High School

A student made a threat against Twiggs County High School on Thursday.

The student who made the threatening remark was immediately detained by law enforcement, according to a Twiggs County Public Schools news release.

The student remains in custody as the investigation continues.

The school system released in a statement, "The safety and well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority and was never compromised. It's important that parents and guardians remind their children that if they 'see something, say something.' Keeping our students, teachers and schools safe is he responsibility of everyone in our commmunity."

