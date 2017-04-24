Student joins U.S. Coast Guard in honor of slain mother

Monday was a special day for several Georgia Military students. Ten GMC students will be directly appointed to the U.S. Coast Guard, but for one student, this appointment is more than just an honor. It's her way of remembering her military mom.

Twins Alex and Alyssa have been inseparable since birth. “I'm older by like five minutes,” said Alex Easley. “I used to tease her when it was our birthday and I would tell her that you can't open up your presents for five more minutes.” “We've been together through everything,” said Alyssa Easley.

Born into a military family, they've shared everything from laughter to pain. “We lost our biological mom at a very young age,” said Alex Easley.

Alyssa and Alex were just two years old when their mother Shelia Easley was killed during a domestic dispute.

Even though Alyssa was too young to remember many things about her mom, she says she carries her mother's military legacy in her heart. “I just noticed from an early age that she was always ahead, and she works so hard for what she wants,” said Alex Easley.

Now Alyssa is taking a big step forward in her military career. She is one of ten GMC students to be directly appointed to the U.S. Coast Guard. “I guess the reason why I want to go to the Coast Guard Academy is to follow in her footsteps and I want make her proud,” said Alyssa Easley.

Alyssa says she wants to encourage other to live the life you are given with purpose. “Life is going to throw hard things at you, but you just have to get back up and keep going,” said Easley.

Now that Alyssa will spend more than 7 weeks away at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut, the twins are gearing up for a new challenge, separation. “There's going to be a lot of FaceTiming, texting, a lot of calling,” said Easley. “But I'm so excited for us and the paths we're going to take.”

Knowing that the memory of their mom and their love for each other will bring them back home. The Admiral of the United States Coast Guard appointed Cadet Easley and nine students in a ceremony at Monday afternoon. While Alyssa is prepping for the Coast Guard, her twin brother Alex will be heading to Georgia Southern University this fall.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV