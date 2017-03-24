Students are tellers at bank inside school

This fall, you could make your deposits and withdrawals at a school instead of a bank.

Bibb County's Hutchings College and Career Academy gives high school students the chance to learn skills in a variety of fields.

They're always finding ways for students to apply what they learn in the community, and now the finance pathway is getting a chance to serve as a real asset.

"I said 'whoa, are you serious?'" remembers Bibb Schools Superintendent Curtis Jones. "And the answer was yes."

It didn't take Jones very long to see the value of building a bank branch inside Hutchings College and Career Academy.

"So, we're going to have money," Jones smiles. "We're going to have an employee from the credit union. They said 'yes' and I said 'now this is real world.'"

"And once we heard about it, it took us about 30 seconds for us to figure out that was a great opportunity for us," says Roy Bibb, president and CEO of MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union.

"Running real-world transactions, opening accounts, different things like that and just getting the experience they need to move on to the next level if they decide to choose this as a career," says Bibb.

Students will handle cash and place it securely in lock boxes and a safe.

"Exactly the same types of security we have in every one of our branches," says Bibb. "A safe that'll be alarmed, that will store cash, things like that, that'll be under the same type of security we do at each and every one of our offices."

"An actual bank inside of a school. How much better could it get? This is awesome," exclaims Hutchings senior Timera John. She's studying the banking and finance pathway and while she won't get a chance to be a teller, she know her classmates will accrue profitable hands-on experience.

"The mindset we have here at Hutchings, once we get that training we're able to apply it and just go with the flow," says John.

"How do you take the pathway of banking and make it real?" asks Jones. "This is what you do."

Hutchings finance students will need to apply and interview before being selected as a teller.

MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union hopes to open the branch at the beginning of next school year.

