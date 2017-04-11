Students at Dublin High School plant veggies

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Before this school year, the greenhouse at Dublin High School was filled with nothing but weeds.

During this school year, a couple of students and an agriculture teacher turned this abandoned and barren greenhouse into a sea of green love to share.

"Alright, so you all know the drill in the greenhouse. Weeds! Sweeping!" Said Walker.

Alexandria Walker and her fifth period class head outside to take care of plants.

"We make sure our plants are being watered; we make sure, if there are any weeds growing, we try to pull them," said Patterson. "We make sure the plants are being well taken care of."

FFA president, Janiquia Patterson, says this forestry class and FFA program has helped her learn about nature.

"I didn't know that they would grow so fast," said Patterson. "We planted it one week, and like two more weeks, there were plants everywhere."

The CTAE program gives students the chance to work with farmers and learn how to use these skills beyond the classroom. For some students, this is their first time getting their hands dirty.

This Friday at Dublin High School, the FFA Plant Sale will start at 3:30 and ends at 5 p.m.

It's located in the school's greenhouse.

Below is a list of plants that are on sale.

Prices range from $1.50 to $7.

-Snapdragons

-Snake Plant

-4 o'clock

-Jade Plant

-Zinnia Violet

-Zinnia Mixed

-Foxgloves

-Blanket Flowers

-Allium

-Agapanthus

-Wandering Jew

-Straightneck Squash

-Butternut Squash

-Green beans

-Collards

-Lettuce

-Jalapeno

-Super sweet Tomatoes

-Big Boy Tomatoes

-Roma Tomatoes

- Ameila Tomatoes

- Basil

-Mint

- Perilla

-Potatoes

- Boston Ferns

- Macho Ferns

- Vinca Minor/Bowles Cunningham

© 2017 WMAZ-TV