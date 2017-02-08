Students preparing for Middle Georgia chess tournament

WARNER ROBINS, GA.-- - It is a checkmate for some students who are participating in Middle Georgia's first scholastic chess tournament. They say chess practice makes perfect. Chess may not be a physical sport, but it is definitely a sport of the mind.





"Develop, develop, develop. Don't move a piece twice. Castle early,” Chess Empowerment Association volunteer, J.R. Gumairn, reminded the students.



Voolunteers say learning how to play chess is a good skill for students to know. Children at Sacred Heart Catholic School are just one school getting ready to compete in the chess tournament Saturday.



"People argue this is the best move in chess because you're already defended by the queen,” explains Gumairn.



Shawn Shivdat, a junior at Stratford Academy, started the Chess Empowerment Association when he was just in middle school. He says they teach students all over Middle Georgia to play the game of chess.



"They went from sort of loud, not really patient sort of getting bored every now and then with chess. After a few weeks of learning how to play the game. It was an amazing story. At the end everyone was just so happy to have been in the Chess Club,” recalls Shivdat.



Gumairn says there are some things the students will need to keep in mind in the tournament this weekend.



"They have to keep in mind the fundamentals. Getting the game started is super important. Getting a good opening leads into just a better more interesting and just better position,” says Gumairn.



Shivdat says chess is a universal language for those who know how to play. He says over the years it has been something that brings everyone in the community together.

"You have people from all different backgrounds coming from all over the world speak different languages and they all play chess. It's just like one language that everyone can play. It really does bring the community together and I think that's really helpful for our Middle Georgia community."

But he says for the students it’s not all about winning. He says it’s about playing the game together.



"A lot of times we don't bring back trophies but we have a good time. Every time we go to tournaments we learn more. Sometimes we do and sometimes we don't but we're in it for the game really,” says Shivdat.



It is a game they say may occasionally end in a stalemate but has changed the way they think. They also teach children in groups like The Mentors Project and the Children's Hospital to play chess. They say they expect about 40 students to be involved in the tournament this weekend.

(© 2017 WMAZ)