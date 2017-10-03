Students respond to Las Vegas shooting

(Photo: Dawkins, Gabrielle)

It seems mass shootings are becoming a recurring event in our society, and young people watch those events with fresh eyes.

Our Junior Journalist Layla Floyd spoke to Rutland High School seniors to see how they process a tragedy like Las Vegas.

Rutland senior Elisha Romero says the news of lives being shattered on Sunday was shocking.

"I felt slightly angered," said Romero. "I felt like our country can be a lot more safer, and I also felt like, as a whole, we should be more informed and more aware of people who are going through psychological and mental problems."

He doesn't think gun control will help.

"Some restrictions could help, but at the end of the day, if somebody isn't in the right mental state of mind, they're going to do what ever it takes," says Romero.

Christopher Poole had a similar take.

"People are going to do exactly what they want whenever time they want to. All we can do is pray and hope for the best," says Poole.

JROTC instructor Robert Dewitt says topics like mass shootings are important to discuss in the classroom.

"It's reality and we have to understand what's going on and why it's going on," says Dewitt.

He sees one solution to stop tragedies like this.

"It's not about gun laws, it's not about race, it's not about anything. It's about how we love each other, and I think that's the huge ingredient we're missing," says Dewitt.

Dewitt says that he teaches his students to be aware of their surroundings but not imprison themselves his students agree.

"Whenever you go out somewhere, the dangers are there, so if I'm constantly paranoid, I'll never be happy where I am," says Romero.

