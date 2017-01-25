Students scat along with Macon jazz ensemble

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Students at Macon's Saint Joseph's School got a chance to tap their feet and sing along when the Jazz Association of Macon paid a visit.

The ensemble is called, "JAM Goes Back to School." They performed for the kids and told them about the history of jazz.

Some students even learned how to scat along with the band.

Saxophone player Edward Clark says he wants the students to leave with an appreciation for jazz music.

"The bottom line is we want them to be interested in music, know that jazz is America's own art form that we've invented here in this country," says Clark. "We hope they become interested in music and play an instrument or whether they want to sing or be in their choir."

Be on the lookout for details about the Jazz Association of Macon's Jazz on Riverdale event. That's coming up in October.

