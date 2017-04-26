Students 'Shake It Up' in chef competition

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The Shake It Up Chef Competition made its debut Wednesday.

Stuart Hardy is the Executive Chef says six teams created original recipes and competed for the number one spot.

“What you're seeing is each team in their own station competing. They have their own table set up with their own food,” said Hardy.

Six teams of high schoolers from all over Georgia had 2 hours to prepare and present a dish.

“We're doing a type of salad and it's called vegetable penne, and basically, we're just trying to show kids that they can eat healthy, and it tastes really good,” said Hailey Kinzel.

Five judges await outside the kitchen ready to inspect each dish. They're looking for overall appeal, texture, and taste, but before they walk out to present, Ellen Steinberg, the Food Safety Specialist, stands in the corner and is judging students as they prepare.

“That they're changing gloves when they should, that they are washing their hands for those who are preparing something like chicken,” said Steinberg. “Making sure that they cook it to the correct internal temperature and et cetera.”

Sydney Pickett and her team says that they're making nutritious tortillas.

“We have our Georgia Grown products which are the red and green bell peppers and Vidalia onions,” said Pickett.

It's aimed at fitting within the school board's lunch criteria of the number of calories, sodium, and saturated fat.

In the end, each team walked away with memorabilia.

The winners were the fajitas and the vegetable penne

Next year, the Georgia Department of Education plans to do this competition a little earlier so that the winner will be able to compete in the USDA Southeast regional Junior Chef competition in Kentucky.

