Study: Wheeler County has state's unhealthiest lifestyles

A national report says people in several Central Georgia counties need to clean up their acts.
The report rates every county in the U.S. on their medical histories and whether people lead healthy lives.
It says Wheeler County's lifestyles rank last in the state. Macon, Hancock and Telfair counties also rank in the bottom 10, among the state's 159 counties.
The report rates every county in the U.S. on dozens of health factors.
For example, the report says Wheeler County has the most smokers in Central Georgia, nearly one out of every four adults.
About three out of four have had diabetes screening, and just four out of 10 women reporting having a mammography screening.
Those rates are also the worst in the region.
The report found no record of primary-care doctors, dentists or mental-health providers based in Wheeler.
And one out of four Wheeler adults reported they were in poor or fair health, much higher than the state and national averages.
Five more counties -- Taylor, Wilcox, Baldwin, Twiggs and Dooly -- also ranked poorly compared to other Georgia counties.
Central Georgia's healthiest lifestyles, according to the report, can be found in Monroe County, ranked 30th in the state, and Jones County, 33rd.
The report was created by the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute, supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Some other facts from the report:
Macon County has the highest rate of uninsured adults in Central Georgia, 23 percent
Houston County has the most "excessive" drinkers, 17 percent.
Dooly County has one primary-care doctor for 14,190 people; Bibb, one for every 810.
Here's how Central Georgia counties ranked among the state's 159 counties for "health factors" (smoking, drinking, obesity, health-care access, physical environment, etc.)
MONROE, 30
JONES, 33
HOUSTON, 41
CRAWFORD, 58
PUTNAM, 71
PULASKI, 79
WASHINGTON, 81
JOHNSON, 82
BLECKLEY, 85
WILKINSON, 94
LAURENS, 95
BIBB, 97
TREUTLEN, 101
PEACH, 116
TAYLOR, 124
WILCOX, 129
BALDWIN, 134
TWIGGS, 141
DOOLY, 148
HANCOCK, 154
TELFAIR, 155
MACON, 158
WHEELER, 159
How Central Georgia counties ranked for "health outcomes" (length of life, premature deaths, poor or fair health, low birthweight, etc.)
HOUSTON, 27
JONES 28
JOHNSON, 46
MONROE, 51
WASHINGTON, 59
PULASKI, 62
WHEELER, 64
CRAWFORD, 70
DOOLY, 74
BLECKLEY, 75
PUTNAM, 78
DODGE, 86
TREUTLEN, 94
PEACH, 101
BALDWIN, 104
WILKINSON, 107
TELFAIR, 123
WILCOX, 125
HANCOCK, 128
MACON, 135
LAURENS, 136
BIBB, 142
TAYLOR, 145
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs