Study: Wheeler County has state's unhealthiest lifestyles

(Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP2008)

A national report says people in several Central Georgia counties need to clean up their acts.

The report rates every county in the U.S. on their medical histories and whether people lead healthy lives.

It says Wheeler County's lifestyles rank last in the state . Macon, Hancock and Telfair counties also rank in the bottom 10, among the state's 159 counties.

The report rates every county in the U.S. on dozens of health factors.

For example, the report says Wheeler County has the most smokers in Central Georgia, nearly one out of every four adults.

About three out of four have had diabetes screening, and just four out of 10 women reporting having a mammography screening.

Those rates are also the worst in the region.

The report found no record of primary-care doctors, dentists or mental-health providers based in Wheeler.

And one out of four Wheeler adults reported they were in poor or fair health, much higher than the state and national averages.

Five more counties -- Taylor, Wilcox, Baldwin, Twiggs and Dooly -- also ranked poorly compared to other Georgia counties.

Central Georgia's healthiest lifestyles, according to the report, can be found in Monroe County, ranked 30th in the state, and Jones County, 33rd.

Some other facts from the report:

Macon County has the highest rate of uninsured adults in Central Georgia, 23 percent

Houston County has the most "excessive" drinkers, 17 percent.

Dooly County has one primary-care doctor for 14,190 people; Bibb, one for every 810.

Here's how Central Georgia counties ranked among the state's 159 counties for "health factors" (smoking, drinking, obesity, health-care access, physical environment, etc.)

MONROE, 30

JONES, 33

HOUSTON, 41

CRAWFORD, 58

PUTNAM, 71

PULASKI, 79

WASHINGTON, 81

JOHNSON, 82

BLECKLEY, 85

WILKINSON, 94

LAURENS, 95

BIBB, 97

TREUTLEN, 101

PEACH, 116

TAYLOR, 124

WILCOX, 129

BALDWIN, 134

TWIGGS, 141

DOOLY, 148

HANCOCK, 154

TELFAIR, 155

MACON, 158

WHEELER, 159

How Central Georgia counties ranked for "health outcomes" (length of life, premature deaths, poor or fair health, low birthweight, etc.)

HOUSTON, 27

JONES 28

JOHNSON, 46

MONROE, 51

WASHINGTON, 59

PULASKI, 62

WHEELER, 64

CRAWFORD, 70

DOOLY, 74

BLECKLEY, 75

PUTNAM, 78

DODGE, 86

TREUTLEN, 94

PEACH, 101

BALDWIN, 104

WILKINSON, 107

TELFAIR, 123

WILCOX, 125

HANCOCK, 128

MACON, 135

LAURENS, 136

BIBB, 142

TAYLOR, 145

© 2017 WMAZ-TV