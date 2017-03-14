Super-heavy shipment going from Dublin to Monroe County tonight

A super-heavy shipment is being transported from Dublin to McDonough, beginning Tuesday night.

The 729,000-pound shipment will be made using a 290-foot-long, 20-foot-wide, and 15-foot-tall rig configuration and should arrive later Tuesday night to scales in Monroe County before leaving again Wednesday night for Cobb County.

Over most of the route, the configuration will be traveling around 45 mph, but some bridge structures will force it to come to as slow as 5 mph.

In some areas, traffic will be slowed or even stopped, due to the excessive size of the shipment.

Six pace cars -- Georgia State Patrol vehicles with blue lights -- will accompany the shipment in order to pace traffic.

Moving message boards will also warn of traffic interruptions at key bridges and intersections along the route.

The Georgia Department of Transportation's 511GA.org and app will include updated information on lane closures while the configuration traverses the state.

