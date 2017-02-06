Super-heavy shipment to affect traffic on I-16W tonight

traffic

A super-heavy shipment is being transported from Savannah to Dublin, via Interstate 16, beginning at 8 p.m. Monday.

The machine press shipment will be made using a configuration of a 290-foot-long, 24-foot-wide, 14-foot-tall tractor-trailer combination, should arrive early Tuesday to Kinder Morgan on Willie Paulk Parkway in Dublin.

Over most of the route, the configuration will be traveling around 45 mph, but some bridge structures will force it to come to as slow as 5 mph.

In some areas, traffic will be slowed or even stopped, due to the excessive size of the shipment.

Six pace cars -- Georgia State Patrol vehicles with blue lights -- will accompany the shipment in order to pace traffic.

Moving message boards will also warn of traffic interruptions at key bridges and intersections along the route.

The roadways affected include: US 80, I-95, I-16, State Route 257, Achord Road.

The press weighs approximately 787,000 pounds.

The Georgia Department of Transportation's 511GA.org and app will include updated information on lane closures while the configuration traverses the state.

