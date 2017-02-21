(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Ronda Walker, a teacher at Susie Dasher Elementary School, created a Community Readers Program for students between kindergarten and fourth grade.

They have a new program in plan to attack the illiteracy rate.

Gabrielle Dawkins took a look at this Community Readers Program and its impact.

Angela and Willie Blount are two out of the 40 volunteers that help students read.

"Ronda called us and talked about it and jumped right on it," said Blount, a volunteer at the school for a little over a month.

Reading teacher Ronda Walker says the program started about five weeks ago and has about 45 students.

"If you'll look at all of the statistics out there, kids in poverty, If they are not reading at grade level by third grade, over 65 percent end up in our prison systems," said Walker.

They have 40 readers and 45 students. During the program's short time, Walker says she sees progress.

"Chaniya is a very great reader; she loves it," said Blount. "She's very enthusiastic about it. She's learning how to pronounce the words correctly."

Walker says she feels led to do this project.

"I hope for these kids that it's going to boost their interest in reading, it's going to open up doors for them and let them see differences and give them different ideas and ambitions and let them know that they can be anything that they want to be," said Walker.

Principal at Dublin's Susie Dasher Elementary, LaKiesha Fluker, says that 60 percent of their students are behind grade level and this program is an immediate response.

During Christmas, Walker gave out about 500 books to students at the school. They plan to do the same thing again.

The school is accepting books and welcomes all donations.

If you would like to volunteer and read to students in the community, you can call the Susie Dasher Elementary School at 478-353-8250.



