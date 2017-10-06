Suspect and store owner exchange fire in attempted robbery

Bibb deputies say a Macon store owner and a male suspect exchanged gunfire in an attempted robbery.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Tom's Mart convenient store on Mercer University Drive in West Macon.

Employees were locking up when a man ran at them with a handgun. The employees ran to their cars, and the suspect fired several shots at them.

That's when the store owner, 64-year-old Yong Kim of Macon, who was already in his car, emerged with his gun and fired several shots in the air. The suspect ran away.

No one was hurt, but several car windows were damaged by the shots.

The male suspect was wearing dark clothes. No other information has been released.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

