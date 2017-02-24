Suspect arrested in fatal Macon gas station shooting

Courtesy: Bibb County Sheriff's Office De'Andre Malik Thomas, wanted in connection with a shooting death at a Macon gas station Thursday afternoon

The suspect accused of shooting a man to death Thursday at a Macon gas station has turned himself in to authorities.

De'Andre Malik Thomas, 20, is charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Kareem Mano.

Thomas is accused of shooting Mano to death after the two began fighting at about 3:20 p.m. in the parking lot of USA Grocery, 2950 Rocky Creek Road.

Both men had guns and several shots were fired.

According to the sheriff's office, the fight was over a cell phone.

(© 2017 WMAZ)