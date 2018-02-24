Suspect charged after man shot multiple times at Fort Valley apartment complex

A man is dead after being shot at a Fort Valley apartment complex around noon on Saturday.

Dalvin Smith, 20, of Montezuma was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m., according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks

Rooks says Smith was killed by gunshot wound after being hit several times in the upper torso.

The shooting happened at Indian Oaks Apartments in Fort Valley, according to a Fort Valley Department of Public Safety news release.

Corey D. McKinney, 20, of Fort Valley is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting. He is in custody at the Peach County Law Enforcement Center.

The release says more charges are possible.

