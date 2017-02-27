Suspect identified in armed sexual assault on GCSU campus

Georgia College Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in catching a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint early Saturday morning on the campus of Georgia College and State University.

A release says officers identified 20-year-old Jarvis Javion Lawrence as the suspect through surveillance footage.

Warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Lawrence is not a student at the university, and neither was the woman he is accused of sexually assaulting behind Bell Hall around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

If you know his location, contact GC Public Safety at 478-445-4400.

