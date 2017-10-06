Clifford Terrell (left) is a person of interest in a Forsyth bank robbery (right). He's in Bibb County jail accused of robbing a Macon bank.

A man suspected of robbing a north Macon bank a few weeks ago is now a person of interest in a Forsyth bank robbery.

Clifford Terrell, 42, was arrested last week at his apartment in Barnsville. He's in Bibb County jail charged with robbery by intimidation at State Bank & Trust on Zebulon Road on Sept. 28. His bond is $11,200.





(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Forsyth police Maj. Alexander Daniels said Friday Terrell is also a person of interest in a bank robbery there.

BB&B on North Lee Street in Forsyth was robbed the morning of Sept. 5.

In both cases, the robber handed the teller a note demanding money before exiting the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Suspected bank robbery at BB&T in Forsyth on Tuesday morning.





