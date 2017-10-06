A man suspected of robbing a north Macon bank a few weeks ago is now a person of interest in a Forsyth bank robbery.
Clifford Terrell, 42, was arrested last week at his apartment in Barnsville. He's in Bibb County jail charged with robbery by intimidation at State Bank & Trust on Zebulon Road on Sept. 28. His bond is $11,200.
Forsyth police Maj. Alexander Daniels said Friday Terrell is also a person of interest in a bank robbery there.
BB&B on North Lee Street in Forsyth was robbed the morning of Sept. 5.
In both cases, the robber handed the teller a note demanding money before exiting the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs