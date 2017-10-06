WMAZ
Suspect in Macon bank robbery is "person of interest" in Forsyth bank robbery

Deputies make arrest in State Bank robbery

A man suspected of robbing a north Macon bank a few weeks ago is now a person of interest in a Forsyth bank robbery.

Clifford Terrell, 42, was arrested last week at his apartment in Barnsville. He's in Bibb County jail charged with robbery by intimidation at State Bank & Trust on Zebulon Road on Sept. 28. His bond is $11,200.


Forsyth police Maj. Alexander Daniels said Friday Terrell is also a person of interest in a bank robbery there.

BB&B on North Lee Street in Forsyth was robbed the morning of Sept. 5.

In both cases, the robber handed the teller a note demanding money before exiting the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.


