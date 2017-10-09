Suspect in Macon hotel shooting found dead in Alabama

A man wanted in the September 29 shooting at the Value Place Hotel on Harrison Road was found dead in Birmingham, Alabama.

A release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says investigators received information on October 6 that 32-year-old Richard Condy was found dead.

It was reported to them by Chief Coroner Bill Yates that Condy was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a truck stop in Birmingham on September 30.

Yates told investigators Condy’s body didn’t have any identification so they had to use his fingerprints to identify him, at which point they realized he was wanted for a shooting in Macon.

