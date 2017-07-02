Suspect sought in west Macon convenience store robbery

Bibb deputies are looking for a man who they say robbed a west Macon convenience store Sunday.

A news release says it happened just after 3 a.m. at the Circle K on Chambers Road.

Deputies were told a man came into the store and demanded money from an employee at gunpoint.

The man took an unknown amount of money and cigarettes from the store and ran away toward Eisenhower Parkway.

No one was injured.

Deputies say the man was last seen wearing white pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, white shoes and a black scarf covering his mouth.

Anyone with any information on who or where the man is can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

