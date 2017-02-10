A Dodge County man was shot Friday by a probation officer in Gresston.

UPDATE: The state's probation agency says a drug offender is in critical condition after being shot and wounded by a probation officer.

That's according to Racheal Peters, spokeswoman for the state Department of Community Supervision.

She says it happened after probation officer Terry Hood tried to serve a warrant on the man in Gresston, Dodge County.

When Hood knocked on his door several times, she said, the man ran out the back door.

That's when Hood and a Dodge County deputy chased the man, Peters says.

Hood shot and wounded the man on the grounds of a nearby church, she said.'

Her agency is still investigating details of the shooting, she said.

The name of the wounded suspect has not been released.



A man who allegedly fired shots at officers in Dodge County was wounded and flown to a Macon hospital.

According to GBI spokesman Scott Whitley, their preliminary information says the shooting happened after the man ran away from a probation officer. The man then fired shots at the probation officer and a Dodge County deputy.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Gresston community.

Whitley says the man, whose name has not been released, ran off after the state Department of Community Supervision officer tried to check on him. Whitley says the man has been convicted of methamphetamine charges.

He ran off onto the grounds of the nearby Gresston Congregational Holiness Church, according to Whitley.

The man shot at the probation officer and the deputy, Whitley says. At least one of them fired back wounding the suspect.

Whitley says the GBI is still investigating details of the shooting, including which officer fired shots and how many.

Neither officer was injured, he said.

The names of the officers also have not been released.

