Suspects arrested in Macon kidnapping, armed robbery

Raul Sanchez (Photo: Custom)

A chase led to the arrests of two people in a robbery and kidnapping that happened in west Macon Monday.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Roadway Inn on Romeiser Drive just after 9 p.m.

(Photo: Wade, Jakie, Custom)

Cody Berkner, 21, went to the hotel to meet 20-year-old India Summers, of Macon.

When he got there, he was held at gunpoint and forced into the back of his car by 29-year-old Raul Sanchez.

Police say Sanchez and Summers took Berkner to multiple locations and took money out of his bank account.

Deputies tried to stop the car on Hartley Bridge Road. Sanchez led deputies on a chase that ended on Romeiser Road. He tried to run away, but was eventually caught.

Sanchez is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery. Summers is charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

They are both being held in the Bibb County jail.

Two deputies injured their legs in the chase due to the terrain. They were treated at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV