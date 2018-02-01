Suspects in Jibri Bryan's fatal shooting now scheduled for June trial

Jibri Bryan (Photo: Karli Barnett)

Mercer University basketball player Jibri Bryan was shot and killed a Macon gas station two years ago this week.

Now, the two men accused of killing him are scheduled to go to trial this spring.

District Attorney David Cooke says jury selection for the trial of Damion Henderson and Jarvis Miller is scheduled to begin June 18.

Investigators say in February 2016, Henderson and Miller tried to sell Bryan fake Xanax outside the Flash Foods on Forsyth Avenue and shot him when he refused to buy it.

The two men face several charges each, including malice murder and felony murder.

By email, Cooke declined to comment on details of the case, but said, "We look forward to seeking justice for Mr. Bryan, his family and the community..."

Last year, Henderson and Miller were scheduled to go to trial in August, but the DA's office asked for a delay due to new evidence.

Cooke said his office was investigating an alleged shooting in Alabama, possibly involving one of the defendants.

According to court documents, Cooke's office wanted to include evidence from a December 2015 aggravated assault involving Damion Henderson in Madison, Alabama.

Cooke said evidence in that case might help show the suspect's motive in the Bryan case.



