Suspensions announced for Macon Mayhem, Huntsville coaches, players

The Southern Professional Hockey League announced Tuesday its suspensions of Macon Mayhem and Huntsville, Ala. Havoc players following Saturday's melee.

Players from both teams, including the coaches, brawled following their game Saturday.

Included in the suspensions are Mayhem Coach Kevin Kerr, and players Dennis Sicard, Stathis Soumelidis, and Chris Joseph, according to a Mayhem news release.

The suspension are as follows:

Macon’s Chris Joseph, one game

Macon’s Stathis Soumelidis, four games

Macon’s Dennis Sicard, five games

Macon Head Coach Kevin Kerr, four games.

The following Huntsville players were also suspended:

Huntsville Head Coach Glenn Detulleo, three games; Scott Fellnermayr; Nolan Kaiser, four games; and Justin Tateson, four games.

Both teams were fined an undisclosed amount for the incident. In addition, the Macon Mayhem and Huntsville Havoc have made a joint $2,500 donation to Still Serving Veterans (www.ssv.org), which serves and honors Veterans and their families, according to the news release.

