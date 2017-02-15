SUV gets stuck under semi-truck on I-75S

Bibb deputies responded to an accident with an injury on I-75S near Hardeman Avenue Wednesday morning, according to a report.

It says a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck driven by 56-year-old Melvin Gibson was pulling twin trailers and going south on I-75 in the left lane.

He said as he was driving he felt a bump and then saw a 2016 Ford Escape under his trailer.

The driver of the Escape, 55-year-old Gregory Clay, said he was also going south and didn’t remember how the accident happened.

Clay was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and is listed in stable condition.

