SUV, tractor trailer collide on I-75 South

Traffic is moving again after a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 75 in Macon.

According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb Sheriff's Office, it happened around 8 p.m. Friday evening. Howard says an SUV and tractor trailer crashed on I-75 South near the Hartley Bridge exit.

The driver of the SUV is in critical but not life-threatening condition.

