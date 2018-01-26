SUV, tractor trailer collide on I-75 South

Traffic is moving again after a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 75 in Macon.
According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb Sheriff's Office, it happened around 8 p.m. Friday evening. Howard says an SUV and tractor trailer crashed on I-75 South near the Hartley Bridge exit.
The driver of the SUV is in critical but not life-threatening condition.
