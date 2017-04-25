A man barricaded himself in a home in Lizella on Tuesday.

UPDATE:

The standoff between police and a man barricaded in a Lizella home has come to an end.

The suspect barricaded himself in the house on Moncrief Road. SWAT team and officers tried to negotiate for about two hours with non-lethal force. Eventually, the suspect came out of the house with a knife and was combative with deputies on the scene.

Deputies then shot him. He was taken to Navicent Health for treatment.

The two elderly victims found lying in the yard are husband and wife and the suspect was their neighbor.

They are also at Navicent Health being treated for severe injuries.

The GBI has been called in to help with the investigation.

Right now, police still don't have a motive for the crime.

A SWAT team is at a home in west Bibb where a man has barricaded himself inside.

Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb Sheriff's Office says two elderly people were found lying outside a home in the 2700-block of Moncrief Road in Lizella.

He says a man barricaded himself inside a home up the street and they are investigating to see if the two incidents are connected.

The extent of the two people's injuries is unknown at this time, but they were taken to the hospital.

He says no shots have been fired and that they're trying to establish contact with the man.





