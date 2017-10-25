SWEET: Here's how you can join Macon's world record attempt at making s'mores

The Coliseum Medical Centers will attempt to make 500 s'mores at the same time at noon Saturday.

If successful, this would break the Guinness World Record for the number of s'mores made simultaneously, according to a Coliseum Health System press release.

The first 500 people to show up are guaranteed an opportunity to participate.

"When our community arrives, they're going to get a (s'mores) kit that's already ready to go," said Community Relations Manager Jennifer Jones."We'll have tables arranged in the parking lot with little fires on each table."





She says they will count down to make sure everyone makes and eats their s'more at the same time, which will guarantee that they break the record.

All of the community is welcome to join in on the fun; however, the hospital asks that anyone under 10 is accompanied by an adult.

Anyone who wants to participate should come to the hospital some time before 11:30 a.m. or attend the Child Safety Expo and Trick or Treat, which begin at 10:00 a.m.

