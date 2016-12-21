Take a Christmas tour of the Old Governor's Mansion in 1851

The Old Govenor's Mansion in Milledgeville

Christmas 2016 is only days away, but have you ever wondered how people celebrated Christmas in the 1800s? The Governor's Mansion in Milledgeville has a Christmas tour that takes you back in time.

Imagine that it's 1851 on Christmas Day. “The first family would gather in the afternoon to sing carols around the piano, hear orations, definitely the Christmas story,” said Matthew Davis, Director of the Old Governor’s Mansion. But at the Governor's mansion, more than 300 guest would celebrate together.



Like many celebrations today, this big event was full of holiday cheer and sweet desserts. “The masses would be impressed when they came to the mansion, not only by its size,” said Davis, “But they would get a nice treat before the evening was over. It was a pound cake for the masses”



The owners impressed their guest with their unique decorations, but they didn't use lights or ornaments. Instead they decorated with fruit. “This was a luxury for most Americans to have fruit in the house, particularly citrus items or pineapples,” said Davis. “This was to imply status wealth and prestige in the state of Georgia since we are the self-proclaimed 'Empire State of the South' at this time period.”



But it wasn't all fun in games for every person in the mansion. Slaves worked all morning to prepare the festivities. “We know that this room is a gathering area for groups of slaves,” said Davis, “Where they would celebrate their half-day off per year, which was the evening of Christmas.”



And when they were done, they sat together singing songs of jubilee. “For those individuals who were suffering from slavery, this was one small piece of humanity for them,” said Davis.

The last day for the Old Governor's Mansion's Christmas Tour is this Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

