Taking a walk in Principal Jones' shoes

Taking a walk in the principal's shoes

Throughout Black History Month, we're honoring Central Georgians who are making change and leaving their unique marks in the community.

Steven Jones has been an educator in Bibb County at all levels, from a substitute teacher to his current role as the principal at Northeast High School.

Going above and beyond his duties as a principal, Steven Jones goes from classroom to classroom checking on students, seeing the lesson from their perspective, and celebrating his students' accomplishments.

"We actually see that student blossoming and go out into the real world, into college, and those students come back, they talk about their experiences and how they love how we have helped to prepare them," said Jones.

"When I can't do things, he still makes me try to push myself even harder," said senior, Kiaundra Glenn, a push that can lead to the next step in their education.

One of Northeast High School's biggest accomplishments this year is that they are opening up doors with 90 percent of their seniors applying for college, and that's a big deal, especially because Northeast is on the state's priority list.

But Principal Jones keeps his eyes focused on success by using a program called "High Five."

So when the students are seen doing something positive around the school, they will receive a high five.

For example, answering a question correctly in class or helping out another student could get you a high five slip.

Principal Jones hands out goodies in front of the school to students who have these slips -- the more you collect, the better the prize.

"It's not too many principals who really are going to take the time out of their every day life to make sure every individual student gets attention and knows everyone personally," said one of his students.

Jones isn't only concerned with academic success. He also knows his title brings other responsibilities.

"We need to be that father figure for the males as well as the females, and be that role model," said Jones.

Jones isn't the only one acting as a role model.

"With so many males on staff, we have the opportunity to really reach all students," he said.

He continues to help them reach their goals and prove the critics wrong.





"I've seen them conquer things some people said they wouldn't conquer. When some people thought that some students were going to drop out, I've seen these students come through, graduate, and then going on to greater, to greater aspirations, and no one can take that from me," Jones says.

Northeast will be seeing a lot of improvements under Steven Jones. They received the School Improvement grant for $5.2 million.

Jones says with part of this money, he hopes to offer signing bonuses to bring more teachers to their school.